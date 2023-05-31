Sports camps for youth slated

Lil 'Hawks Camp

Basketball camp for first through seventh-grade boys and girls is slated for 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, through Thursday, June 1.

First-grade students will meet in the gym at the Primary School.

Second- and third-grade students will meet in the gym at the Junior High School.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students will meet in the gym at the Middle School.

Sixth- and seventh-grade students will meet in the arena at the High School.

Each child will receive a camp t-shirt. There will be contests and competitions for awards. Concessions will be available for purchase during breaks.

The events include stretching, fundamental stations, shooting, daily contest, free throws and 5-on-5 games.

The number one goal of this camp for for every child to have fun. There will be plenty of instruction and many opportunities for children to improve as players. Camp will be broken up into three gyms based on grade level. Walk-ins will be accepted on Tuesday morning. Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The cost is $60 (cash or check). A QR code for registration can be found on the Facebook site for Pea Ridge Basketball.

For information, contact coach Heath Neal at 469-228-0700 or coach Trent Loyd at 479-651-8710.

Little TrackHawk Summer Camp

The 2023 Little TrackHawks Summer Camp is for all students entering second through seventh grade.

Students will receive coaching from more than 32 current State and District Championship players and coaches in track events that include sprints, hurdles, throws, jumping and distance events.

WHEN: May 30, May 31, and June 1 (after basketball ends)

TIME: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

WHERE: PRHS Track/Indoor Facility

WHO: Male and female students who are entering grades 2-7 next year.

COST: $40

Each participant receives a track and field medal.

A snack will be provided each day during break.

The camp has 80 openings, available on a first come, first served basis.

Daily Schedule

12:30-12:45 p.m. Roll call, stretching/agility

12:45-1:30 p.m. Field event stations

1:30-1:40 p.m. Snack and drink break

1:40-2:20 p.m. Running event stations

2:20-2:30 p.m. Camp announcements

2:30 p.m. Pick up

Camp will end at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Please have athletes picked up between 2:30-2:45. Campers MUST bring a note if they are going home with someone other than a parent. On Thursday, there will be a mini track meet. The students will be able to compete in different events with the potential to win ribbons. Parents are welcome and encouraged to attend! We will also have a water slide on the last day of camp. Please bring a towel.

TrackHawks Camp

The goal of this camp is to introduce different events in track and field to elementary age athletes in order to prepare them for the Pea Ridge Jr. High School track program. Track teaches kids the importance of teamwork, discipline and a positive attitude.

Camp staff

The staff will include current Track and Field coaches and track athletes. Athletes will assist in teaching and demonstrating the skills for each of the different events.

If attending basketball camp and we are picking up your child, you will need to send lunch.

Students may turn forms into the school office or can be mailed to:

Heather Wade: Track Camp, 781 W. Pickens Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Checks payable to: PRHS Track

FLIGHT School for football

A fun camp to learn introductory football skills from Pea Ridge athletes is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22, for boys and girls from first- through sixth-grades.

The cost is $20 per day or $60 for all four days if pre-registered. Cash or checks made payable to PRHS. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Events include drills, competitions, flag football and fun.

To register, click the following link: https://forms.gle/iAqQrMj64m485RW78

Email: [email protected] with questions.