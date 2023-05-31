Manage Subscription
Softball tryouts slated

by From Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Softball tryouts for the 2023-2024 high school softball team will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, onthe high school softball field (weather permitting).

Tryouts are for Pea Ridge students only, who will be in the ninth through 12th grades starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Student athletes must have a current up to date athletic physical on file with the Pea Ridge High School Athletic Department, or bring a copy of the completed physical to the tryout.

For more information, contact Coach Joshua Reynolds at [email protected]

Print Headline: Softball tryouts slated

