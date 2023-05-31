Rezoning requested from planners

Two rezone requests will be presented in public hearings at the beginning of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday, June 6.

One is for property at 555 Sugar Creek Rd. The property owned by Jeff Arnold is a non-conforming piece of property and property owner Jeff Arnold has also applied for a property line adjustment for two parcels. Arnold is requesting the property be rezoned R1, residential, for personal use, from the current agricultural zone.

The second rezone request is from Diluma Properties LLC to zone C1, commercial, from R1, residential. The property is located at Lee Town Crossing/Townsend Way. According to planning director Jessica Grady, "This request is a zoning correction for the property on Townsend Way. Also, this is the lot we currently use for Seconded Saturdays. The zoning map that was adopted in 2021 listed this property as R1 but it should have shown C1. City Ord. No. 370 rezoned this property to C1 in 2004. This use follows our Comprehensive Plan. We are needing this application to go through the rezone process to correct this."

Items on the agenda under old business, include:

KKD Daycare, Drew Rosser; 910 E. Pickens Rd., Large-Scale Development;

Vote on Planning Commission by-laws update; and

Consider update for the Drainage Manual.

Items under new business include:

Young, Melissa – Lot Split; Parcel # 13-01200-020; Sugar Creek Rd.;

Pea Ridge Pointe - Lot Combination; Parcel # 13-00164-002, 13-00164-001, 13-00163-000; 772 W. Pickens;

Diluma Properties LLC – Rezone R1 to C1; Parcel # 13-02684-000; Lee Town Crossing/Townsend Way;

Arnold, Jeff – Rezone Ag to R1; Parcel # 13-01219-002; 555 Sugar Creek Rd.;

Arnold, Jeff - Property Line Adjustment; Parcel # 13-01219-002 & 13-1218-001; 555 Sugar Creek Rd., to change a .22 acre parcel to a 2.21 acre parcel and a 22.41 acre parcel to a 20.54 acre parcel;

Patton Place Townhomes – Large-Scale Development; Parcel # 13-00259-000; Patton Street;

Mallard Firearms, Greg Pickens; Home Occupancy Update; address change to 2000 Decker Rd.; and

Bear Off Road – Greg Pickens; Home Occupancy Update; address change to 2000 Decker Rd.

Grady also notified Planning Commissioners that the City Council voted to request the Planning Commission review the Comprehensive Plan with special attention to commercial corridors.

"I originally had this on the agenda to start reviewing at the end of this year, so we are going to start reviewing our Comprehensive Plan a little earlier than planned. I feel this is a good thing since Pea Ridge has a lot of development and growth happening."

Grady said all recommended subcommittees have been formed and that the Bike/Ped, Mainstreet, and Parks/Recs subcommittees are full but there are still vacancies for the Landscape subcommittee. The subcommittees should start meeting in June.

The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the court room at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.