Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 22

Thursday, May 30, 1973

Applications are now being receive by Beta Alpha Chapter of ESA Sorority for entries in the Miss Pea Ridge Pageant to be held i conjunction with the 23rd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair on July 11.

The Pea Ridge High School commencement was held Thursday night, May 24, in the high school gymnasium. Valedictorian was Billye McElmurry. Salutatorian was Viola Miser.

School superintendent Roy A Roe addressed graduates at graduation. Also attending were School Board members Floyd Walker, Jack Lasater and Keith Escue.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 22

Wednesday, June 1, 1983

Pea Ridge City Council members voted at last Thursday's special meeting to hire a contractor to raze the R.C. Miller property buildings on north Carr Street and ask the fire department to burn the debris.

Frances and Phillip Patterson have been married 75 years. Their children will host an open house for the at the Pea Ridge E.H. Club Building. Of their nine children, seven will be present for the occasion.

Dean and Minta Messer, native Pea Ridgers, have purchased the Pea Ridge Florist from Tom Wimmer effective June 1.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 22

Thursday, June 3, 1993

Former Pea Ridge High School principal Butch Smith will return Friday night to give the commencement address to 35 graduating seniors. Smith was principal at PRHS when members of this graduating class were sophomores and juniors. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the gym.

The sponsor of the 44th annual Pea Ridge Fair hopes that families visiting this year's fair will include more senior members as they plan to present a prize to the oldest man and oldest woman present on Thursday.

The families of Loyd and Ola Miller will host a 60th wedding anniversary drop-in Sunday, June 6, in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 22

Wednesday, May 28, 2003

If you can see the water tower in Pea Ridge, you will be able to get wireless Internet should the City Council decide to accept a offer from Tantella, which has contracted with Benton-Washington County Rural Public Water Authority to attach receivers to their tanks and to tanks in the Two-Ton system.

Students from Garfield Elementary's gifted and talented class trekked over eastern Benton County Thursday in search of the old Van Winkle Mill Road aided by old maps, court documents, a couple of archaeologists and a historian.

Rain temporarily silenced the cannon at the Pea Ridge National Military Park on Saturday when a group of Civil War reenactors came from parts of Missouri and Arkansas for the eighth annual Artillery Weekend.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 22

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

Explosions rocked the campground at Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake Friday destroying the quiet of the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend. As a result of the explosion, a young woman died.

A bomb threat Friday afternoon emptied Pea Ridge Middle School. No bomb was found. Police were called to the scene about 1:30 p.m. after a note was found in a bathroom stating a bomb was set to go off at 11:00 according to Rick Neal, school superintendent.

A conditional use permit for a liquor store denied by the Planning Commission was presented to the Pea Ridge City Council Tuesday. Chuck Simmons, owner of property at 165 W. Pickens Rd., appealed the planners' decision to the council, which, after much discussion, table the request until the July meeting to hear more information.