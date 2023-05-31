Manage Subscription
Recipe: Breakfast pizza

Breakfast pizza by From Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 9:09 a.m.

Breakfast Pizza

Recipe from the kitchen of DiAnna Wallace

Recipes to Remember

1 lb. sausage

1 c. frozen hash browns, thawed

1 c. (4 oz.) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

5 large eggs

¼ c. milk

1/8 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Use a 10-inch pie plate. Cook sausage till lightly browned; spoon into plate. Top with hash browns; sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.

Beat eggs with milk and pepper. Pour over cheddar cheese.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes until slightly puffed and knife inserted into the middle comes out clean.

If making ahead, cool completely, then wrap and refrigerate. To reheat, cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

