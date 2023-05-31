Recipe: Breakfast pizza

Breakfast Pizza

Recipe from the kitchen of DiAnna Wallace

Recipes to Remember

1 lb. sausage

1 c. frozen hash browns, thawed

1 c. (4 oz.) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

5 large eggs

¼ c. milk

1/8 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Use a 10-inch pie plate. Cook sausage till lightly browned; spoon into plate. Top with hash browns; sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.

Beat eggs with milk and pepper. Pour over cheddar cheese.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes until slightly puffed and knife inserted into the middle comes out clean.

If making ahead, cool completely, then wrap and refrigerate. To reheat, cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes.

