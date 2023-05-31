Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, May 8

3:39 p.m. Police received a report from a resident of Pea Ridge who said his storage unit had been broken into and a tote full of ammo had been taken. He said the lock was cut off his storage unit and many items had been gone through.

Friday, May 11

7:18 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ross Salvage Road in reference to an animal bite, involving a woman being bitten by her own dog. The dog was quarantined and checked again in 10 days.

Saturday, May 13

5 p.m. Police were dispatched to a delayed motor-vehicle accident at ACE Hardware. A man reported someone had backed into his Dodge Charger parked at the store. The incident is under investigation.

6:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to a criminal mischief call on South Harvey Wakefield Avenue. The complainant reported a neighbor had thrown a beer can at this truck and claimed he was speeding through the neighborhood. As a result of the investigation, police cited Darrell R. Booher, xx, Pea Ridge, in connection with first-degree ciminal mischief.

Tuesday, May 16

9:07 a.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported that on May 10, as he was driving in front of the Middle School, a youth riding a bike came off the sidewalk, onto the roadway and crahed into the side of his truck. He reported that he checked on the youth who said he was fine. He reported that he wanted to verify the incident and that there was no damage to his vehicle.

Friday, May 19

4:10 p.m. Police received a report of a missing juvenile. The youth was found, was intoxicated, and expressed suicidal thoughts. The youth was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and police reported the incident to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

Sunday, May 21

7:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Pea Ridge City Park in reference to a minor vehicle accident involving a juvenile driver who drove through a landcaped area on the north side of the driveway. There was moderate damage to the vehicle and damage to the landscaping.