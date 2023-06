Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Alawdi, Erika T., 43, Disorderly Conduct, Guilty

Center, Matthew A., 38, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Theft Of Property, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty

Crouch, Wayne A., 42, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty Nol Prossed

Goad, Cassidy E., 23, Speeding, Guilty

Gough, Joshua Lee, 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Johnson, Herschel L., 31, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Leach, Myka Kaylene, 20, Obstruct Government Operations, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Inadequate Insurance During Accident, Guilty

McNelly, Tanner L., 29, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Not Guilty, Dismissed

Reece, Jerry W., 57, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty

Stephens, Robert Lee, 56, Drove Left Of Center, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Refusal To Submit To Test, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Possession of open container with alcohol in vehicle, Not Guilty, Dismissed

Vargas, Rosalba, 35, No Proof Liability Insurance, Guilty

Willett, Kelsey L., 21, Assault 3rd Degree, Guilty; Endangering Welfare Of A Minor 3rd Degree, Guilty; Violation of a No Contact Order, Guilty; Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty