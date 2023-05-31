Obituaries for the May 31, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Marjorie Lucille Gemmecke

Marjorie Lucille Gemmecke, 91, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died May 25, 2023, in Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton, Ark. She was born July 28, 1931, in Garfield, Ark., to J. Tillman Maloney and Effie Mae Moon Maloney.

She was a cook/bus driver for the Southwest School District in Washburn, Mo., and worked at Harold's Package Store in Seligman. She was a member of the Garfield Baptist Church in Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon Ray Gemmecke; a son, Danny Ray Gemmecke; sisters, Ruby Redenbaugh and Pauline Schooley; and a grandson, Jonathan Gemmecke.

Survivors are a daughter, Susan Easley of Pea Ridge; a brother, Mack C. Maloney of Coalinga, Calif.; grandchildren, Ryan Easley (Amanda), Janet Starnes (Roger), Joe Gemmecke (Veronica), Jennifer Wilson (Michael); and bonus grandchildren, Terry Easley (Dawn).

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Graveside service is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Corinth Cemetery in Cassville, Mo.

Vicky Lynn McCamey

Vicky Lynn McCamey, 54, of Rogers, Ark., died May 20, 2023, at her home. She was born July 9, 1968, in Eureka Springs, Ark. to William David Wilson and Martha Ann Baker Wilson.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, camping, being outdoors and getting together with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her siblings, Kevin Wilson (Sherri) of Pea Ridge, Ark., John Wilson (Angie) of Cassville, Mo., Julie Wilson of Huntsville, Ark., and Annette Wilson of Rogers, Ark.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday June 2, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Skelton

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Skelton, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died May 25, 2023. She was born Nov. 25, 1949, in Colony, Kan., to Beron Gale Catron and Katie Irene Laizure Catron.

She moved to the area in 1968 to make her home and married William Gayle Skelton the same year. She was known as the "Crotchet Lady" and enjoyed gardening, reading and watching television.

She was a member of the Mill Street Church of Christ in Cassville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Heather Skelton.

Survivors are her husband, William Gayle Skelton; and a daughter, Angela Skelton of Richmond, Va.

No services are planned.

Cremation arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Helen Louise Whitaker

Helen Louise Whitaker of Blue Springs, Mo., 83, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023. She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Sayre, Okla.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and Granny. Her love and compassion has been to share God's love with all those around her.

She will be remembered as the glue that kept family together, teacher of the Bible, "Granny's Week" and the reflection of the Proverb 31:10-31 woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Bernice McBryde; brothers, Bill and Ruth McBryde and Edward McBryde; and sister-in-law, MaryAnn McBryde.

Survivors are her husband, Robert Edsel Whitaker, to whom she devoted her life and heart; two sons: Wade and Connie Whitaker of Rogers, Ark., and Dale and Michelle Whitaker of Paducah, Texas; two daughters: Roberta and Bob Wright of Greenwood, Mo., and Denise and Carl Pearson of Independence, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, into whom she poured God's love; and 16 great-grandchildren, who she wanted to see pictures and know details of each life; four brothers: Leon McBryde of Berryville, Ark., Ronnie and Carol McBryde of Jacksonville, Fla., George and Lori McBryde, and Roy and Donna McBryde, all of Rogers, Ark.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Benton County Funeral Home of Rogers.

A graveside service will follow in Pea Ridge Cemetery in Pea Ridge, Ark.

