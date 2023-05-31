Long-time educators retire

School administrators hosted a retirement reception honoring four long-time employees of the Pea Ridge School District on Monday, May 22.
Honored were:
Andrea Ricketts, 38 years physical education teacher;
Shelia Eoff, 22 years para professional at high school-media center;
Mark Laster, 28 years audio/visual teacher; and
Wendy Martin, 25 years media specialist.
Family members, former co-workers and school staff members attended the event thanking the retirees for their many years of service.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mark Laster is retiring from the Pea Ridge School district after 22 years at Pea Ridge and 28 years in education.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Wendy Martin was joined by her husband, Keith Martin, at a retirement celebration Monday, May 22. Martin has served in education for 27 years.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Retiring teacher Andrea Rickets, right, was joined by her siblings Doug McKinney, Jane Cooley and Peggy David at a retirement celebration for her and three other school employees of the Pea Ridge School District Monday, May 22, 2023.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES