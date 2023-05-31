Manage Subscription
Long-time educators retire

by From Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Family members of Sheila Eoff, Emma Swadley, Wyatt Swadley, Dixie Swadley and Hannah Eoff joined their mother and grandmother at a retirement celebration Monday, May 22, 2023. Four employees of the Pea Ridge School District were recently honored for their many years of service to the school district.

School administrators hosted a retirement reception honoring four long-time employees of the Pea Ridge School District on Monday, May 22.

Honored were:

Andrea Ricketts, 38 years physical education teacher;

Shelia Eoff, 22 years para professional at high school-media center;

Mark Laster, 28 years audio/visual teacher; and

Wendy Martin, 25 years media specialist.

Family members, former co-workers and school staff members attended the event thanking the retirees for their many years of service.

  photo  Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mark Laster is retiring from the Pea Ridge School district after 22 years at Pea Ridge and 28 years in education. Four employees of the Pea Ridge School District were honored Monday, May 22, for their many years of service to the school district.
  
  photo  Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Wendy Martin was joined by her husband, Keith Martin, at a retirement celebration Monday, May 22. Martin has served in education for 27 years. She was one of four employees of the Pea Ridge School District honored for their many years of service to the school district.
  
  photo  Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Retiring teacher Andrea Rickets, right, was joined by her siblings Doug McKinney, Jane Cooley and Peggy David at a retirement celebration for her and three other school employees of the Pea Ridge School District Monday, May 22, 2023.
  
  photo  Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Four employees of the Pea Ridge School District were recently honored for their many years of service to the school district. Retiring are Wendy Martin, Andrea Ricketts, Mark Laster and Sheila Eoff.
  

Print Headline: Long-time educators retire

