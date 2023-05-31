Manage Subscription
Lions Club gives to first graders

by Annette Beard | May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club visited the first-grade class of Mrs. Amber Bowen Friday, May 26, 2023, and delivered books about fire safety to the students.

Giving every child a book about firefighting, Lions Club members Lori Rogers, Renee Broussard and Cody Wilkerson visited the first-grade classroom of Amber Bowen Friday, May 26, in Pea Ridge Primary School.

"We came on Wednesday and had a water day," Fire Chief Clint Bowen reminded the children.

"They came in October and explained to us what to do," Mrs. Bowen said, reminding the students of going in the smoke house and learning to crawl under the smoke in the event of a fire.

"Who's going to read this summer?" Mrs. Bowen asked the students. "You learned to read in first grade and now we don't want to forget it. Your second-grade teachers want you to be able to read."

"This will keep it sharp all summer long," Lori Rogers said.

"Everybody has a book to read this summer," Mrs. Bowen said. "These people are from the Lions Club ... they are a club that gets together and helps people."

  photo  Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Teacher Amber Bowen and Fire Chief Clint Bowen joined members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club with the first-grade class of Mrs. Bowen Friday, May 26, 2023, and delivered books about fire safety to the students.
  
  photo  Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES First-grade students of Mrs. Amber Bowen at Pea Ridge Primary School enjoyed perusing books on fire safety given to them by the Pea Ridge Lions Club. Fire Chief Clint Bowen joined the presentation. Firefighters had previously visited the school and the children. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
  

