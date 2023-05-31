Lions Club gives to first graders

Giving every child a book about firefighting, Lions Club members Lori Rogers, Renee Broussard and Cody Wilkerson visited the first-grade classroom of Amber Bowen Friday, May 26, in Pea Ridge Primary School.

"We came on Wednesday and had a water day," Fire Chief Clint Bowen reminded the children.

"They came in October and explained to us what to do," Mrs. Bowen said, reminding the students of going in the smoke house and learning to crawl under the smoke in the event of a fire.

"Who's going to read this summer?" Mrs. Bowen asked the students. "You learned to read in first grade and now we don't want to forget it. Your second-grade teachers want you to be able to read."

"This will keep it sharp all summer long," Lori Rogers said.

"Everybody has a book to read this summer," Mrs. Bowen said. "These people are from the Lions Club ... they are a club that gets together and helps people."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Teacher Amber Bowen and Fire Chief Clint Bowen joined members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club with the first-grade class of Mrs. Bowen Friday, May 26, 2023, and delivered books about fire safety to the students.

