Flip Putthoff: Fishing report says early birds catching bass on top

Beaver Lake: Try top-water lures early for black bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends using top-water lures to catch bass from first light to mid-morning. Go with plastic worms later in the day. Points are good places to fish.

Crappie have moved back to deeper water. Use minnows or jigs 10 to 20 feet deep around brush. The summer tactic of trolling crank baits for crappie is starting to kick in, Jones said.

Striped bass can be caught with top-water lures at dawn. Trolling with brood minnows may work later in the day.

There have been few walleye reports. Jones recommends trolling with crank baits along points or gravel flats. Bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets in shallow water. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-70s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair largemouth bass fishing with a variety of soft plastic lures. Try top-water lures early. Crappie are scattered and can be caught with minnows or jigs.

Beaver tailwater: Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout are biting prepared trout baits such as Power Bait or Pautzke Fire Bait. The area between U.S. 62 bridge and Houseman Access is a hot fishing spot.

White bass and walleye are in the Holiday Island area and the town of Beaver. Cast crank baits or Alabama rigs for white bass. For walleye, vertically jig soft plastic grubs or cast jerk baits.

Power generation at Beaver Dam has been mostly mornings and afternoons, creating good conditions for drift fishing in a boat.

Lake Fayetteville: Lake Fayetteville Marina recommends using crickets or worms for bluegill in shallow water. Use minnows or jigs for crappie. Try various depths. Black bass are biting top-water lures early or plastic worms later in the day.

Lake Sequoyah: Angler Mike McBride said fishing for crappie or black bass is tough because rain keeps turning the water muddy. The best bet is trying for catfish with liver.

Bella Vista: Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill and redear are biting well 10 to 12 feet deep on crickets or worms. Catfish are biting the same baits. Black bass are hitting top-water lures early and plastic worms later in the day. Rainbow trout are biting at Lake Brittany on Power Bait, small spoons or small jigs.

Elk River: Drew Daniel at Big Elk Floats and Camping said fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass is good. Tube baits or 6-inch plastic worms in peanut butter and jelly color are working well. So are white Zoom Flukes with no weight. Try large swim baits to catch the biggest fish. Bass are holding in deep holes and below rapids.

Illinois River: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with tube baits or small top-water lures when the water is low.

Swepco Lake: Stroud recommends using any type of soft plastic lure to catch black bass. Try liver or nightcrawlers for catfish.

Eastern Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with crank baits, jerk baits or plastic worms around brush, docks or rock. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting Alabama rigs, jerk baits or plastic worms. Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows around brush.

Table Rock Lake: Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are moving from post-spawn areas to summertime lairs. Top-water lures are working early. Ned rigs and plastic worms are good to use later in the day.

Chatter baits, square-billed crank baits or swim baits are working in the creek arms.

