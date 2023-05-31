Manage Subscription
College news

by From Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Southern Arkansas University Tech

EAST CAMDEN -- SAU Tech is proud to announce the academic achievement of Clayton Bass from Pea Ridge.

Bass earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice in academic year 2022-2023. Congratulations!

SAU Tech is a two-year public college part of the Southern Arkansas University System. The College began in 1968 and has an average enrollment of over 1,800 students. SAU Tech offers NJCAA basketball, baseball, and softball and provides students with housing options and student life activities. Cheerleading, the Tech Scholars Program, and the Tech Choir are all options for SAU Tech's students. SAU Tech employs around 160 staff and faculty and is located inside Highland Industrial Park in East Camden, Arkansas. SAU Tech operates under the governance of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Arkansas University System in Magnolia, Arkansas. The chancellor of SAU Tech reports to Dr. Trey Berry, President of the Southern Arkansas University System. A governor-appointed board of trustees advises Dr. Berry.

