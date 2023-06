The following marriage license applications were recorded May 18-24 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

May 18

Codi Alexander Lee Harwood, 31, and Chesney Ann Seaman, 32, both of Pea Ridge

May 19

David Anthony DelSoto, 40, and Sara Elizabeth Merritt;, 41, both of Pea Ridge

May 22

Nader Sami Anis, 33, Belleville, N.J., and Michelle Marie Taylor, 32, Garfield

May 23

Aubrey Nicole Park, 25, and Arieanna Len Minshew, 37, both of Pea Ridge