Benton County Jail

Monday, May 22

3:21 p.m. Scott Edward Riedesel, 56, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

11:20 p.m. Eddy Davis, 54, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act; defective lights

Tuesday, May 23

3:24 p.m. Matthew Center, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended driver's license

3:56 p.m. Jay Armstrong, 31, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt

Wednesday, May 24

1:39 p.m. Brandi Snook, 31, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt; theft of property

Thursday, May 25

4:03 p.m. Emily Benson, 18, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on family or household member

Saturday, May 27

2:40 a.m. Nina Gindling, 52, Neosho, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center

Sunday, May 28

12:39 a.m. Sydney Meyer, 21, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

2:22 p.m. Nicole Brewer, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, violation of no contact order