Baseball Blackhawks awarded

by From Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Named to the All-Conference Team were sophomore Carson Rockhold, junior Logan Long and senior Carter Rockhold.

Awards:

Hustle Award: A.J. Boyd

Rookie of the year: Carson Rockhold

Most Improved: Logan Long and Austin James

Utility Award: Jaxon Stewart

Gold Glove Outfield: Jonathan Lyons

Gold Glove Infield: Luke Vandermolen

Pitching: Gavin Dixon

Silver Slugger: Carter Rockhold

Coaches Award: Landan Long

Blackhawk Award, voted by players: A.J. Boyd

Ron Simmons JV Award: Peyton Kitterman

MVP: Carter Rockhold

  photo  Courtesy photographs Voted by players to receive the Blackhawk Award was A.J. Boyd. Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Landan Long, junior, received the Coaches Award.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. The Cy Young award was presented to junior Gavin Dixon.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Senior Jonathan Lyons was presented the Gold Glove Outfield award at the recent Blackhawk Baseball Awards ceremony.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Receiving the Gold Glove Infield award was senior Luke Vandermolen.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Senior A.J. Boyd received the Hustle Award at the Blackhawk Basebal Awards ceremony recently.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Carter Rockhold, senior, was named Most Valuable Player at the recent Blackhawk Baseball Awards ceremony.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Juniors Logan Long and Austin James were recognized as Most Improved.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Rookie of the Year was Carson Rockhold, sophomore.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Presented with the Ron Simmons JV Award was sophomore Peyton Kitterman.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Senior Carter Rockhold was presented the Silver Slugger Award at the recent Blackhawk Baseball Awards ceremony.
  
  photo  Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Receiving the Utility Award was sophomore Jaxon Stewart.
  

Print Headline: Baseball Blackhawks awarded

