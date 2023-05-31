Baseball Blackhawks awarded

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Named to the All-Conference Team were sophomore Carson Rockhold, junior Logan Long and senior Carter Rockhold.

Awards: Hustle Award: A.J. Boyd Rookie of the year: Carson Rockhold Most Improved: Logan Long and Austin James Utility Award: Jaxon Stewart Gold Glove Outfield: Jonathan Lyons Gold Glove Infield: Luke Vandermolen Pitching: Gavin Dixon Silver Slugger: Carter Rockhold Coaches Award: Landan Long Blackhawk Award, voted by players: A.J. Boyd Ron Simmons JV Award: Peyton Kitterman MVP: Carter Rockhold Courtesy photographs Voted by players to receive the Blackhawk Award was A.J. Boyd. Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Landan Long, junior, received the Coaches Award.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. The Cy Young award was presented to junior Gavin Dixon.

Courtesy photographs Senior Jonathan Lyons was presented the Gold Glove Outfield award at the recent Blackhawk Baseball Awards ceremony.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Receiving the Gold Glove Infield award was senior Luke Vandermolen.

Courtesy photographs Senior A.J. Boyd received the Hustle Award at the Blackhawk Basebal Awards ceremony recently.

Courtesy photographs Carter Rockhold, senior, was named Most Valuable Player at the recent Blackhawk Baseball Awards ceremony.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Juniors Logan Long and Austin James were recognized as Most Improved.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Rookie of the Year was Carson Rockhold, sophomore.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Presented with the Ron Simmons JV Award was sophomore Peyton Kitterman.

Courtesy photographs Senior Carter Rockhold was presented the Silver Slugger Award at the recent Blackhawk Baseball Awards ceremony.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk baseball players were honored at an awards ceremony recently. Receiving the Utility Award was sophomore Jaxon Stewart.



Print Headline: Baseball Blackhawks awarded

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content