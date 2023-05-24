Youths charged as adults

Adult charges were filed by the Benton County Prosecutor's Office on May 17, 2023, against William "Otis" Arredondo, Jr., 17, of Rogers, and Ty Seger Myers, 16, of Garfield, for aggravated robbery, a class Y felony, and theft of property obtained by threat, a class B felony.

The charges come as the result of an investigation conducted by the Pea Ridge Police Department, which began on April 11, 2023. As a result of the adult charges, information concerning the arrest of juveniles, which is usually confidential under the Arkansas juvenile code, may be released.

The Pea Ridge Police Department received a complaint from a juvenile victim, of Rogers, in the early morning hours of April 11, 2023, in which the victim stated Arredondo and Myers drove him to the Baker Hayes Urban Trailhead on Greer Street in Pea Ridge where they lured the victim out of the vehicle under the pretense of mechanical difficulty and then put a gun to his head, demanding his shoes, cell phone and anything in his pockets.

The victim was also threatened with a knife during the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The suspects fled the scene by vehicle and left the victim uninjured at the trailhead. The victim walked to a nearby house where he asked the residents to call the police.

Through the dedicated and exhaustive investigation performed by detectives of the police department, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer, police were able to obtain and serve arrest warrants on both suspects who are being held at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center in Bentonville.

They have been formally charged as adults in the matter. Detectives were also able to recover the shoes and cell phone stolen during the robbery.