Two collide

by From Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police officers take witness statements as they investigate a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Weston Street and Hazelton Road Friday, May 19, 2023.

There no injuries reported as the result of a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon, according to Pea Ridge Police, who were dispatched to the scene about 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Joshua M. Collins, 32, of Pea Ridge, told police he was westbound on Patton Street and had stopped at the stop sign, looked for oncoming traffic, and then proceeded across Weston Street to Hazelton Road when his 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with a southbound 2021 Acadia driven by Angela Renee Reynolds, 34, of Bentonville.

Collins said that when he was crossing Weston Street, the Acadia came into view from behind the line of stopped vehicles waiting in line for school pickup.

Reynolds said she was southbound on Weston Street when her vehicle was struck by the truck. The 8-year-old passenger in Reynolds's vehicle was treated at the scene by Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department personnel.

Print Headline: Two collide

