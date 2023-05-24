Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Soccer wins celebrated

by Annette Beard | May 24, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See passed out first-place trophies and second-place medals to soccer players Saturday during the awards ceremony after a morning of tournaments for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See passed out first-place trophies and second-place medals to soccer players Saturday during the awards ceremony after a morning of tournaments for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Print Headline: Soccer wins celebrated

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT