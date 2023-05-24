Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See passed out first-place trophies and second-place medals to soccer players Saturday during the awards ceremony after a morning of tournaments for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See passed out first-place trophies and second-place medals to soccer players Saturday during the awards ceremony after a morning of tournaments for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.
Print Headline: Soccer wins celebrated