Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 21

Thursday, May 23, 1973

Pea Ridge Commencement was scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, in the school gym. Class president was Joel Boyd. Salutatorian was Viola Miser. Billye McElmurry was valedictorian.

The Pea Ridge Police Department commanded considerable thought and some action Thursday night at City Council. The action was taken in executive session.

The new school gym and additional classrooms in Pea Ridge moved closer to reality Monday when the architect Perry Butcher of Rogers presented nearly final plans for the School Board and administration.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 21

Wednesday, May 25, 1983

Members the Pea Ridge School Board heard two coaching applicants and handled a couple of other matters before even getting into its agenda Monday. Board members heard presentations from LaRhonda Noggle, applying for the position of girls' coach, and Bob Swofford, applying for football coach. Both have been on the staff of Horatio High School.

A rig of a well driller for the Gateway Rural Water Association has moved onto the field site for the well to supply the Association's customers.

Joyce Hale and Jim Cheek were honored with the Alpha Nu Sorority's Diana and Zeus awards, given each year in recognition of outstanding community service.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 21

Thursday, May 27, 1993

Two applications for a new Pea Ridge city judge were reviewed at Thursday night's City Council meeting. The position of city judge has recently been vacated by Thurston Thompson. Mayor Mary Rogers recommended Rodney Owens for the position.

Sharon Goates will graduate from Pea Ridge High School as valedictorian with a 3.9 grade point average. Salutatorian is Jennifer Jones, who also had a 3.9 GPA.

Advance tickets for the 44th annual Pea Ridge Fair will go on sale soon, said a member of Beta Alpha Sorority, sponsor. The carnival rides will be provided by Midwest Amusements. The fair will open Wednesday, July 7, with the Miss Pea Ridge contest.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 21

Wednesday, May 21, 2003

Straight-line winds reached 80 to 90 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service. Winds torn across Pea Ridge about 6 a.m. ripping trees from the ground, snapping power poles and wreaking havoc with fences. Electrical service was disrupted.

To cut expenses, the Pea Ridge School District may eliminate several aide positions and raise the teacher/student ratio. At Monday's school Board meeting, the board received a list of 15 aide positions, their cost to the district, the duties performed by each aide and the cost of the aides' training.

For the third year in a row, high school graduation ended up in the high school gymnasium. The senior class of 2003 had 56 graduating seniors.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 21

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

Storms hit Pea Ridge about 7:30 p.m. Monday, but there was little damage. A tornado watch was replaced with a tornado warning about 7 p.m. and when the storm sirens sounded at 7:12 p.m. the doors to the safe room were unlocked.

Anticipating up to 1,800 students next year, school superintendent Rick Neal told School Board members it's time to build new classrooms. He said the Middle School is at capacity and he presented a plan for adding six classrooms to the building avoiding a retention pond.

Pea Ridge school buses were rerouted Friday morning to bypass a section of Twelve Corners Road closed due to erosion beneath the roadway. A sink hole developed between Twelve Corners Church and Twelve Corners Cemetery.