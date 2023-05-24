Public Officials

City of Pea Ridge
P.O. Box 10
975 Weston St.
Pea Ridge, AR 72751
Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.
Mayor: Nathan See, 479-451-1122, ext. 102; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026
City Clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected]; Term 2019-2022
City Department Heads
Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106
Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109
Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]
Streets: Monte Keene, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 104
Council Members:
Ward 1 Position 1
Matt Blood, 479-426-5787, [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024
Ward 1 Position 2
Ginger Larsen, 479-685-5546, [email protected]; Term: 2023-2026
Ward 2 Position 1
Steve Guthrie, 479-451-8236; [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024
Ward 2 Position 2
Jeff Neil, 479-721-5435; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026
Ward 3 Position 1
Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: 2023-2024
Ward 3 Position 2
Nadine Telgemeier, 479-685-7139; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026
Planning director
Jessica Grady, 479-451-1122, ext. 107; [email protected]
Community development
Dustin Phy, 479-451-1122, ext. 108; [email protected]
Planning Commission:
Al Fowler, chairman; 479-531-0291; [email protected]; Term: 2019-2021
Greg Pickens, vice-chairman; 479-402-1834, [email protected]; Term: 2021-2025
Samantha Flint, secretary; 479-330-2362; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024
Chris Johnson, 479-402-4652, Term 2021-2025
Dr. Karen Sherman, 479-451-1048; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024
Michael Wilhelm; 402-641-3464, [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024
Carolyne Wendel; 479-312-4371; Term: 2022-2027