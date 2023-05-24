Police save man’s life

Called to the scene of an unconscious person just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Pea Ridge police officers Sgt. Todd Cornwell and Officer Levi Wallace reacted quickly saving the man's life.

Officers administered Narcan to an "unconscious, unresponsive" male found lying on the bathroom floor of the gas station due to a drug overdose.

The actions of Cornwell and Wallace saved the man's life, according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn, who presented them with a lifesaving award at City Council Tuesday, May 16.

"They responded really fast," Hahn said, explaining that they men were on the scene within 27 seconds of being dispatched.

"That's the kind of time that saves lives ... when they got on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground ... with a needle on the ground and the cap in his mouth ... they jumped into action," Hahn said. "That's dangerous because we don't know what he's going to do when he wakes up or if there are other needles around."

Hahn said all Pea Ridge Police officers are trained in the use of Narcan and carry it with them.