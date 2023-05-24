Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography There were 54 children in the six U7 teams. Coach J.P. Huntington coached the team with gold jerseys.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography There were 54 children in the six U7 teams. Coach J.P. Huntington coached the team with gold jerseys. Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography Coach Craig Jones coached the team with purple jerseys. Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography Coach Robyn Power coached the team with orange jerseys. Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography Coach Rebekah Reynolds coached the team with red jerseys. Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography Coach Kevin Richter coached the team with silver jerseys. Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography Coach Jamie Torres coached the team with blue jerseys. Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography There were 54 children in the six U7 teams. Coach Craig Jones coached the team with purple jerseys.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography There were 54 children in the six U7 teams. Coach Robyn Power coached the team with orange jerseys.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography There were 54 children in the six U7 teams. Coach Rebekah Reynolds coached the team with red jerseys.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography There were 54 children in the six U7 teams. Coach Kevin Richter coached the team with silver jerseys.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography There were 54 children in the six U7 teams. Coach Jamie Torres coached the team with blue jerseys.



Print Headline: Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer U7 teams

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content