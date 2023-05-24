Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer U5 teams

by From Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Courtesy photographs by Katie Leigh Photography There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring. This team was coached by Mike Brown.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography

There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring. This team was coached by Mike Brown.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography

Michael Hunley coached the purple jersey team. There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography

There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring. Scott Pilcher coached this team.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography

Whitney Neighbors coached this team. There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring.

photo Courtesy photographs by Katie Leigh Photography Michael Hunley coached the purple jersey team. There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring.
photo Courtesy photographs by Katie Leigh Photography There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring. Scott Pilcher coached this team.
photo Courtesy photographs by Katie Leigh Photography Whitney Neighbors coached this team. There were four U5 teams in the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this spring.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer U5 teams

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT