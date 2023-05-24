Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer U12 teams

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography
There were 48 children on the four U12 teams. The team with red jerseys was coached by Amber Goss.
There were 48 children on the four U12 teams. The team with black jerseys was coached by Arial Jackson.
There were 48 children on the four U12 teams. The team with royal blue jerseys was coached by Miranda McClellan.
The team with gold jerseys was coached by Hector Verde.