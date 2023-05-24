Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer U12 teams

by From Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
There were 48 children on the four U12 teams coached by Amber Goss, Hector Verde, Miranda McClellan and Arial Jackson.

There were 48 children on the four U12 teams. The team with red jerseys was coached by Amber Goss.

There were 48 children on the four U12 teams. The team with black jerseys was coached by Arial Jackson.

There were 48 children on the four U12 teams. The team with royal blue jerseys was coached by Miranda McClellan.

The team with gold jerseys was coached by Hector Verde.

