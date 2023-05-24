Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club has successful spring

The 2023 Spring Showdown Tournament for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club just completed with tournament games Thursday and Saturday. Awards were presented on Saturday afternoon.

There were 286 children involved in Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club this past spring.

For Little Kickers, there were three teams with a total of 28 children involved. Coaches were Kaylee Bush, Robert Grigg and Tony Garcia.

Coaches for the U5 teams were Michael Hunley, Mike Brown, Scott Pilcher and Whitney Neighbors. There were 34 children on the U5 teams.

Coaches for U7 were Jamie Torres, Kevin Richter, Rebekah Reynolds, Craig Jones, J.P. Huntington and Robyn Power. There were 54 children on the six U7 teams.

There were 92 children on the eight U10 teams coached by Amand Myers, Brian Gibson, Darren Hall, Erika Vandermey, Micah Lipscomb, Michele Miller, Patrick Galucki and Stephen Branscum.

There were 48 children on the four U12 teams coaches by Amber Goss, Hector Verde, Miranda McClellan and Arial Jackson.

There were 29 students on the Middle School team coached by Bobby Bernosky and Branden Eubanks.

Sherese Grigg coached the Super Kickers team.

Sponsors for the 2023 Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club included Pure Comfort Heating & Cooling, Arvest Bank, Bob Maloney Collision Group, Walmart, Tolan Pest Control, Tusk Private Client Services, Bryant Roofing, Dye Hards Gym, Diehard Siding LLC, Oak View Animal Clinic and Oak View Self Storage.

Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography Little Kickers for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club coached by Kaylee Bush.



Courtesy photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography Little Kickers for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club coached by Tony Garcia.

