Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, May 7

10:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Darryl Wayne McCoy, 61, Rogers, in connection with driving left of center; possession controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.

Monday, May 8

6:42 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Benjamin Craig Steffen, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; speeding, no driver's license.

11:49 a.m. A school resource officer was contacted by a Rogers Police Department officer of a disturbance in Rogers involving a Pea Ridge High School student who disclosed that he had threatened another student. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that no criminal offense had occurred.

Tuesday, May 9

2:10 p.m. Police transported several individuals to jail as a result of them being sentenced in Pea Ridge Court by Judge Ray Bunch. They were Brian William Brown, 44, Pea Ridge, contempt of court for failure to pay fines; Sonya Kay Marie Crabtree, 22, Pea Ridge, contempt of court for failure to pay fines; Dana Jean Flores, 43, Rogers, contempt of court for failure to pay fines; Ronnie Green, 72, contempt of court for failure to pay fines; and Rabecka Russell, 37, Lowell, for failure to pay fines

Thursday, May 11

3:12 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Andrew Dylan Strimple, 29, Rogers, in connection with failure to register motor vehicle and possession drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, May 13

12:54 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Nemett Circle in reference to a vehicle with a broken window. The complainant reported he had been out of town and when he returned, he saw the driver's side window on his vehicle was broken.

Monday, May 15

12:25 p.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police cited Cody Lee Wilson, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving with suspended/revoked license; insurance required; use of a handheld wireless telephone when driving; possession drug paraphernalia; and possession controlled substance.

