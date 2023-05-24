Obituaries for the May 24, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Deandria Dawn Alterici

Deandria Dawn Alterici, 24, of Centerton, Ark., died May 16, 2023. She was born June 3, 1998, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Louis Anthony Alterici and Lori Dawn Dungan.

She was a 2016 graduate of Pea Ridge High School and a member of the Pea Ridge High Band. She worked for her father at Ozark Mountain Glass in Springdale and loved spending time there. She loved her pets and traveling around the country.

Survivors are her father, Louie Alterici (Dion Rycun); her mother, Lori Dungan; paternal grandparents, Patrick Alterici and Nancy Grimes; maternal grandparents, Johnny Bowers and Marie Dungan; siblings, Kaci Alterici and Ian Michael Rycun Alterici; and several aunts, uncles and many friends.

No services are scheduled.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Hattie Sue Hogan

Hattie Sue Hogan, 73, of Garfield, died May 16, 2023. She was born July 19, 1949, in Boise City, Okla., to Frank Ewing, Sr. and Gertrude Rich Ewing.

Sue was a former nurse's aide and manager for Country Corner Convenience Store in Vaughn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one child, Christina Hogan; and 14 siblings.

Survivors are her children, Eddie, Allen and Shawn Brannum, Edwanda Phillips and Kathleen Hogan; three sisters, Doris Oxford, Alice Rich and Jessie Japhet; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Online condolences to: www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Elijsha Cole Peckham

Elijsha Cole Peckham, 11, died May 19, 2023, in Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. He was born Feb. 7, 2012, in Little Rock, Ark., to Christopher Anthony Peckham and Heather Elizabeth Peckham (Bransom).

He was a fifth grader at Southwest Middle School in Washburn, Mo. He loved sports, (playing basketball, football, soccer). He enjoyed video games and swimming. He was a very loving kind kid, our Super Hero and our Super "E" and is very loved by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Sue Bransom.

Survivors include his father, Chris Peckham (Amber Coon); mother, Heather Peckham (Brandon Barrett); paternal grandparents, Gary and Jackie Peckham; step-siblings, Derek and Dylan Coon and Declan Barrett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Services are set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to The Peckham Family in c/o Sisco Funeral Home, P.O. Box 54, Pea Ridge AR 72751 or Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.