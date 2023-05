Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES file photograph Members of the Pea Ridge Veterans of Foreign Wars have placed flags on the graves of veterans for many years. They will be placing American flags at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, on graves of veterans at Pea Ridge Cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day. Anyone is welcome to participate.

Print Headline: Memorial Day: Honor veterans

