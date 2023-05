Blackhawk golf team members were recently awarded for their accomplishments this past year, according to coach Dalton Palarino.

Awards and the recipients are:

Boys

Most Improved^Kole Kasischke, Caleb Brewer

Attitude^Nikolas Galbreath

Blackhawk Pride ^J.J. Beck

MVP^Brady Spivey

Girls

Most Improved^Caley Hightower

Attitude^Cara Bowie

Blackhawk Pride^Savannah Young

MVP^Lynden Osborn