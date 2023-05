Community Calendar

Wednesday, May 24

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, May 25

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, May 27

Pea Ridge Community Library closed in observation of Memorial Day

4-8 p.m. Market on the Ridge, 200 Townsend Way

Monday, May 29

Pea Ridge Community Library closed in observation of Memorial Day

7-10 a.m. NEBCO Memorial Day Country Breakfast, NEBCO Station 1, U.S. Hwy. 62

Wednesday, May 31

NO Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge