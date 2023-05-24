College news

Arkansas Tech University

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2023 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,582 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2023. Included in the spring 2023 Dean's List are 781 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

The members of the spring 2023 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List, from the Pea Ridge and Garfield areas include:

Maybre Marie See (4.0), Garfield;

Leala Anne Sorrell (4.0), Garfield;

Jordyn Nichole Allison, Pea Ridge;

Stephanie Kay Harris, Pea Ridge;

Hayley Renee West, Pea Ridge; and

Dallice Ann White (4.0), Pea Ridge.

Belhaven University

JACKSON, Miss. -- Madison McGuire, of Pea Ridge, recently graduatied from Belhaven University with a bachelor of science degree.

McGuire was among more than 600 students who received degrees from Belhaven University during the Spring 2023 commencement.

Belhaven University is a private Christian university with over 4,000 students, located in Jackson, Miss. For more information, visit www.belhaven.edu .