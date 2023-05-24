Manage Subscription
Cheering them on to State finals

by Annette Beard | May 24, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawk softball team with coaches Josh Reynolds (far right), Elzie Yoder and Peyton Wright (far left) prepared to get on the bus Thursday afternoon for the trek to Conway to play in the championship game of the 4A State Tournament in Conway.

The Lady Blackhawk softball team with coaches Josh Reynolds (far right), Elzie Yoder and Peyton Wright (far left) prepared to get on the bus Thursday afternoon for the trek to Conway to play in the championship game of the 4A State Tournament in Conway.

Cheering on the Lady Blackhawk softball team from in front of the Middle School were Tate Piper, 10th grade, and Maleah House, eighth grade.

The Lady Blackhawk softball team was cheered by students, cheerleaders, staff and community members as they left Thursday afternoon to play in the championship game of the 4A State Tournament in Conway.

Print Headline: Cheering them on to State finals

