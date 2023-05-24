Blackhawks on Broadway was spring concert

The Spring Concert of the Pea Ridge High School and Junior High School choirs was Blackhawks on Broadway under the direction of Sara Beth Eubanks.
The program listed performances as:
"Opening Up" -- waitress with Maren Christensen, Kylie Emberson, Avery Wilson, Jonathan Ortiz with PRHS Choir;
"You Will Be Found" -- Dear Evan Hansen with Juian Council, Kara Presley, Jonathan Ortiz, Annabeth Larsen, Elise Kelley, Liam Johnson and Kylie Grigg;
"Revolting Children" -- Matilda with Channing Lipscomb, Sissy Nunley, Lana Bounds, Teagan Mahurin, Ashley Alonso, Emma Muehlebach and Noah Austin with Jr. High Choir and choreographed by Bryar Lipscomb;
"Burn" -- Hamilton with Sadie Christensen;
"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" -- Spamalot with Liam Johnson and Trey Bounds with the PRHS Ensemble;
"Still Hurting" -- The Last Five Years with Kylie Emberson;
"It's Been a Long Day" -- How to Succeed in Business with Julian Council, Elise Kelley and Kara Presley;
"Telephone Hour" -- Bye Bye Birdie with Natalie Burnett, Grace Hendrix, Aurora Kitchens, Olivia Moeckel, Nayra Torres, Bryar Lipscomb and Jacob Turner with PRHS Choir'
"I Know it's Today" -- Shrek: The Musical with Lana Bounds, Annabeth Larsen and Elise Kelley;
"Song Tyhat Goes Like This" -- Spamalot with Mare Christensen and Trey Bounds;
"Forget About the Boy" -- Thoroughly Modern Millie with Elise Kelley, Kara Presley, Annabeth Larsen, Casey Mann and Kylie Grigg and choreographed by Alex Mann; and
"Beauty School Dropout" -- Grease with Rees Kelley with PRHS Ensemble.