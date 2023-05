Friday, May 19

10:34 a.m. Cheyanne Pitts, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

7:27 p.m. Trey Tyler Dannels, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Sunday, May 21

8:01 p.m. Ronald Lee Guyll, Jr., 42, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; seatbelt violation; possession of a controlled substance; violation driver license restriction