Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

May 10

Ember Mountain Coffee Company

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted retail food permit was expired.

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Chicken at 108 degrees and beef at 109 degrees in the hot-hold unit. Sour cream at 44 degrees and pico de gallo at 46 degrees in the kitchen prep table. The kitchen prep table is located adjacent to the hot-warmer and the side of the prep table is at 115 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None