Softball seniors miss graduation

Courtesy photograph

Ashley Earley and Gracie McGarrah, two of the three seniors of the Lady Blackhawks softball team, received their diplomas while on the softball field in Cabot just before the quarter-final game against Malvern which was at 5:30 in Cabot. They were honored by assistant coach Elzie Yoder and head coach Joshua Reynolds. PRHS graduation was at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Courtesy photograph

Jillian Elington, one of the three seniors of the Lady Blackhawks softball team, missed the quarter-final and semi-final softball games this weekend, to attend PRHS graduation Saturday. She was a speaker at the baccalaureate Friday.