Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Softball seniors miss graduation

by Annette Beard | May 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Ashley Earley and Gracie McGarrah, two of the three seniors of the Lady Blackhawks softball team, received their diplomas while on the softball field in Cabot just before the quarter-final game against Malvern. PRHS graduation was at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Courtesy photograph

Ashley Earley and Gracie McGarrah, two of the three seniors of the Lady Blackhawks softball team, received their diplomas while on the softball field in Cabot just before the quarter-final game against Malvern which was at 5:30 in Cabot. They were honored by assistant coach Elzie Yoder and head coach Joshua Reynolds. PRHS graduation was at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Courtesy photograph

Jillian Elington, one of the three seniors of the Lady Blackhawks softball team, missed the quarter-final and semi-final softball games this weekend, to attend PRHS graduation Saturday. She was a speaker at the baccalaureate Friday.

photo Courtesy photograph Jillian Elington, one of the three seniors of the Lady Blackhawks softball team, missed the quarter-final and semi-final softball games this weekend, to attend PRHS graduation Saturday. She was a speaker at the baccalaureate Friday.

Print Headline: Softball seniors miss graduation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT