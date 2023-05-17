Manage Subscription
Scholarships abounded

by Annette Beard | May 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Graduating seniors received numerous scholarships to aid them in their future endeavors. Ten students received scholarships from the Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial ($4,500) and the Live Like Ayden ($1,000) scholarships presented by Jimmie and Aimee Anderson.

Graduating seniors received numerous scholarships to aid them in their future endeavors. Ten seniors received scholarships from the Pea Ridge Alumni Association presented by vice-president Terry Dean.

