Scholarships abounded

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Graduating seniors received numerous scholarships to aid them in their future endeavors. Ten students received scholarships from the Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial ($4,500) and the Live Like Ayden ($1,000) scholarships presented by Jimmie and Aimee Anderson.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Graduating seniors received numerous scholarships to aid them in their future endeavors. Ten seniors received scholarships from the Pea Ridge Alumni Association presented by vice-president Terry Dean.