Safety Tips for Traveling Out of Town

Planning to head out of town soon? Here are some tips to help you arrive safely, enjoy your time away and return home happy.

Practice Basic Safety Habits

 Lock your car and hotel room doors.

 Use safety restraints for children and seatbelts for adults while driving.

 Avoid picking up hitchhikers.

 Most importantly -- avoid drinking and driving.

Plan Ahead

If you're traveling by car, check in with the U.S. Department of Transportation for possible highway delays due to construction or closings. Look for active weather alerts at weather-related sites.

Pay Attention

 Keep track of your suitcases at the airport.

 Review the emergency evacuation route from your hotel room.

 Discuss safety issues with your family or travelling companions, including what you'll do if separated.

Stay Connected

Carry emergency phone numbers or set up In Case of Emergency (ICE) numbers in your cell phone contact list. For example, "ICE-Jane S." could be the phone number for a sibling who can act as an emergency contact person in case of an accident or other emergency. Responders will know to look for these contacts on your phone. Finally, remember to pack your cell phone chargers.

