Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 20

Thursday, May 16, 1973

Valedictorian of the Pea Ridge Class of 1973 was Billye McElmurry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs.Bill McElmurry of Pea Ridge. Salutatorian was Viola Miser, daughter of Mr. Mrs. John Miser.

If Pea Ridge is to have a kindergarten next fall, parents of 5-year-olds must get them registered by May 25, according to school superintendent Roy Roe. As of Monday, only seven youngsters had been registered.

At the regularly scheduled second Thursday night meeting of the Pea Ridge City Council, no one was present but Mayor Jack Musteen,city water superintendent Charles Hardy and a member of the press.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 20

Wednesday, May 18, 1983

The valedictorian of the Class of 1983 was Kerri Webb and salutatorian was Lisa Weston.

Pea Ridge Country provided the winner for the Arkansas Dairy Tiny Tot competition sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Associated Milk Producers. Valerie Bray, 3, daughter of Dennis and Yvonna Bray, Garfield, was chosen the state's Tiny Tot over four other contestants.

Despite City Recorder Lee Hall's notice to the Pea Ridge Council some month ago that he was moving out of the city, no replacement had been named by last Thursday night's council meeting.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 20

Thursday, May 20, 1993

Autumn Trickey, 17, and Barbara Humphrey, 17, were selected to attend Girls State this summer at Harding University in Searcy.

Long-time Pea Ridge volunteer fireman Bob Harmon has been appointed as Pea Ridge's first fire inspector. The appointment was made by Fire Chief Jerry Collins.

Ruth Talburt of Pea Ridge was named ESA's Outstanding Woman of Arkansas at the 43rd state convention of the Arkansas Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Sororities at the Fayetteville Clarion Inn.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 20

Wednesday, May 7, 2003

Pea Ridge High School commencement activities will take place Friday, May 16, in either the gym or on the football field, depending on the weather. Valedictorians are Alissa Hopkins and Michael Villines. Salutatorian is Melissa Morris. There were 57 students in the graduating class.

Discussion of the fate of Pea Ridge's old high school building dominated the School Board meeting. Maintenance supervisor Carl Landis reported that the wiring, plumbing and width of hallways are all substandard.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 20

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The May 7 decision to deny a conditional-use permit that would have allowed a liquor store to be built between the city's two school campuses has been appealed to the City Council.

A complete reorganization of the Pea Ridge School District food services program is underway and includes adding a summer food program, preparing more home-cooked foods and adding online payment options.

Responding to new state guidelines for School Choice Pea Ridge School Board members approved two resolutions changing the district's transfer policies during the regular School Board meeting Monday.