Recipe: Avocado and Beef Croissants

Avocado and Beef Croissants

Recipe from Country Kitchen of The TIMES 1989

Mary-Louise Beisner

4 croissants or other sandwich rolls

1 large avocado, peeled and mashed

1/2 c. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. crumbled tarragon

2 green onions, chopped

lettuce or spinach leaves

1/2 lb. thinly sliced roast beef (or chicken, turkey, etc.)

1 tomato, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

Warm rolls in moderate oven about six minutes. Meanwhile, combine avocado, mayonnaise, lemon juice, tarragon and onion. Split warm rolls and spread with filling. Add sliced beef or other meat, greens, tomato and cucumber (Alfalfa sprouts are good, too.) Serve at once, or for picnic, wrap individually and serve within a couple of hours.

