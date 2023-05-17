PRHS graduation is Saturday

Graduation ceremonies for seniors are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the arena at Pea Ridge High School.
The last day of school for the 2023 seniors was Friday, May 5.
This week, seniors will have an evening of scholarship presentations on Thursday, baccalaureate on Friday and graduation Saturday.
The valedictorian is Jacob Stein and salutatorian is Zoe Daugherty.
Class officers are Jacob Stein, president, and Madeline Vincent, vice president.
Class colors are black, white and red.
On Friday, seniors will walk through each of the school buildings wearing their caps and gowns, and then walk through graduation practice.
Baccalaureate begins at 6 p.m. Friday in the Performing Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School. The speaker is Thomas Guinee, serving as youth pastor for First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. Guinee works for the Baptist Collegiate Ministry at the University of Arkansas. Music will be provided by Matt Sparks, a worship pastor from Fayetteville. A video of students will be shown.
Students graduating with honors and high honors are:
High Honors
Adams, Braeden
Boyd, Allen Joshua
Clark, Colin Ray
Crawford, Dalyn Andrew
Daugherty, Zoey Nicole
Elington, Jillian Unity
Emberson, Kylie Renee
Galbraith, Nikolas Parker
Garrard, Lindsay Renee
Garrard, Morgan Rose
Gartrell, Connor Joseph
Harling, Mason Gage
Jacobs, Garett Scott
Jennings, Chloe Anne
Keith, Jaden Rene
Lipscomb, McKyah Faith
Lyons, Jonathan Stephen
McCool, Brooke Sarah Nicole
Roberts, Jadeh Lynn
Ross, Molly Kaylin
Spahn, Hunter Isaac
Spivey, Gavin Zale
Stein, Jacob Jonathan
Torres, Nayra Abigail
Townzen, Cadence Marie
Verzani, Cicely Olivia
Worthen, Preston Douglas Welcome
Honors
Beck, Jeffery Eugene Lee
Bettis, MaHayla McKenzie
Beyer, Jason Anthony
Brewer, Caleb Adam
Cline, Hannah Leigh
Hardcastle, Payton Ashton Bailey
Hernandez Ramirez, Evelyn
Ingram, Reilly Hope
Lowe, Keira Ann
May, Ian Russell
McDonald, Madison Mae
Messer, Sarah Shantel
Robinson, Abigail Grace
Rodriguez, Amarion Miguel
Rosser, Demi Grace
Scates, Isaac Michael
Spears, Sydney Kathleen
Thurman, Colton James
Webb, Finley Claire
Williams, Hannah Abigail