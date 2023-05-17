PRHS graduation is Saturday

Graduation ceremonies for seniors are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the arena at Pea Ridge High School.

The last day of school for the 2023 seniors was Friday, May 5.

This week, seniors will have an evening of scholarship presentations on Thursday, baccalaureate on Friday and graduation Saturday.

The valedictorian is Jacob Stein and salutatorian is Zoe Daugherty.

Class officers are Jacob Stein, president, and Madeline Vincent, vice president.

Class colors are black, white and red.

On Friday, seniors will walk through each of the school buildings wearing their caps and gowns, and then walk through graduation practice.

Baccalaureate begins at 6 p.m. Friday in the Performing Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School. The speaker is Thomas Guinee, serving as youth pastor for First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. Guinee works for the Baptist Collegiate Ministry at the University of Arkansas. Music will be provided by Matt Sparks, a worship pastor from Fayetteville. A video of students will be shown.

Students graduating with honors and high honors are:

High Honors

Adams, Braeden

Boyd, Allen Joshua

Clark, Colin Ray

Crawford, Dalyn Andrew

Daugherty, Zoey Nicole

Elington, Jillian Unity

Emberson, Kylie Renee

Galbraith, Nikolas Parker

Garrard, Lindsay Renee

Garrard, Morgan Rose

Gartrell, Connor Joseph

Harling, Mason Gage

Jacobs, Garett Scott

Jennings, Chloe Anne

Keith, Jaden Rene

Lipscomb, McKyah Faith

Lyons, Jonathan Stephen

McCool, Brooke Sarah Nicole

Roberts, Jadeh Lynn

Ross, Molly Kaylin

Spahn, Hunter Isaac

Spivey, Gavin Zale

Stein, Jacob Jonathan

Torres, Nayra Abigail

Townzen, Cadence Marie

Verzani, Cicely Olivia

Worthen, Preston Douglas Welcome

Honors

Beck, Jeffery Eugene Lee

Bettis, MaHayla McKenzie

Beyer, Jason Anthony

Brewer, Caleb Adam

Cline, Hannah Leigh

Hardcastle, Payton Ashton Bailey

Hernandez Ramirez, Evelyn

Ingram, Reilly Hope

Lowe, Keira Ann

May, Ian Russell

McDonald, Madison Mae

Messer, Sarah Shantel

Robinson, Abigail Grace

Rodriguez, Amarion Miguel

Rosser, Demi Grace

Scates, Isaac Michael

Spears, Sydney Kathleen

Thurman, Colton James

Webb, Finley Claire

Williams, Hannah Abigail