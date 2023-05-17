Police show teachers appreciation

Pea Ridge Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn and officers of the Criminal Investigations and School Resource Officer Divisions joined the Benton County Sheriff's Office at the Pea Ridge Primary School to greet students and supervise the student drop-off lines, giving teachers an opportunity to enjoy some donuts and coffee instead of jumping right into their busy day during this National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Officers had a chance to interact with the students, passing out stickers and giving high-fives to many.

"It's a great start to my day, seeing the kids as they arrive, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to give even a brief break to these teachers who work so hard to prepare our children for the world," said Lt. John Langham.

Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge Police officers greeted children as they arrived at school Wednesday, May 10, giving teachers a break to enjoy coffee and donuts in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week.



