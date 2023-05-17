Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge schools menus

by From Staff Reports | May 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, May 22

Breakfast: Minni cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 23

Breakfast: Cooks choice

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, broccoli & cheese, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 24

Breakfast: Cooks choice

Lunch: Cooks choice

Thursday, May 25

Breakfast: Cooks choice

Lunch: Cooks choice

Friday, May 26

Breakfast: Cooks choice

Lunch: Cooks choice

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

^

More News

[]

Print Headline: Pea Ridge schools menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT