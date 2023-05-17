Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, April 21

8:48 a.m. Police received a report from a resident of Rogers who reported his vehicle had been "keyed" while parked at the Junior High School.

Wednesday, April 26

5:27 p.m. Police received a report of two juveniles in a culvert off It'll Do Road "engaging in sex." The 14-year-old boy was found; the 14-year-old girl was reported missing. About 2:15 a.m. Thursday, police received information about the possible location of the girl. She was found hiding in the bedroom of the male.

Sunday, April 30

12:32 p.m. Police received a report of vandalism at the City Park involving graffiti spray painted on walls of boys bathroom and a broken sink.

Tuesday, May 2

1:47 p.m. The school resource officer at the high school took a report of a parking lot motor-vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle being struck by another vehicle.

Thursday, May 4

9:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Christopher E.Divelbiss, 61, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance.