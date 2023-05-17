Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | May 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Friday, April 21

8:48 a.m. Police received a report from a resident of Rogers who reported his vehicle had been "keyed" while parked at the Junior High School.

Wednesday, April 26

5:27 p.m. Police received a report of two juveniles in a culvert off It'll Do Road "engaging in sex." The 14-year-old boy was found; the 14-year-old girl was reported missing. About 2:15 a.m. Thursday, police received information about the possible location of the girl. She was found hiding in the bedroom of the male.

Sunday, April 30

12:32 p.m. Police received a report of vandalism at the City Park involving graffiti spray painted on walls of boys bathroom and a broken sink.

Tuesday, May 2

1:47 p.m. The school resource officer at the high school took a report of a parking lot motor-vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle being struck by another vehicle.

Thursday, May 4

9:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Christopher E.Divelbiss, 61, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT