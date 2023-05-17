Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by Staff Reports | May 17, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

April 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^21^9^43

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^0^3

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^12^15^49

Alarm^6^4^20

Vicious animal/bite^1^4^7

Animal call^40^40^146

Assault/battery^3^1^9

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^3^2^8

Breaking or entering^1^1^4

Burglary^2^2^6

Business check^0^1^6

Civil call^14^12^36

Code enforcement^28^40^120

Commercial fire alarm^4^0^5

Criminal mischief^3^2^12

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^18^17^67

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^1^0^1

Extra patrol^503^480^2,219

Follow up^41^43^115

Fraud/forgery^5^6^21

Gun shots^3^0^4

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^57^40^190

Investigation^1^2^8

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^3^2^11

Missing person adult^0^0^1

Missing person juvenile^9^3^20

Motorist assist^7^10^29

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^2^0^3

MVC wo/injury^13^18^55

Narcotics investigation^0^2^2

Noise complaint^3^6^17

Other^13^3^19

Overdose^1^2^3

Prowler^1^0^1

Public assist^5^9^30

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^23^13^64

Residential structure fire^4^2^11

Road hazard^3^2^21

Sex offender investigation^1^1^6

Stolen vehicle^1^1^2

Suspicious circumstance^24^23^68

Theft^5^3^12

Threats^6^11^26

Traffic stop^423^469^1,405

Trespassing^3^7^14

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^3

Unlock^4^5^21

Warrant service/felony^2^3^7

Warrant service/misdemeanor^49^70^196

Welfare check^30^15^71

Total^1,404^1,403^5,220

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^17^70

Warnings-^2^4

Warrant arrests-^49^196

City ordinance-^2^11

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^55^204

Warnings-^361^1,171

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^7^30

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^3^18

Warrant arrests-^2^7

Agency Assists^9^42

New Cases^118^408

Traffic Stops^423^1,405

Total Mileage^30,124^78,254

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

