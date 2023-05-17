Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

April 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^21^9^43
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^0^3
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^12^15^49
Alarm^6^4^20
Vicious animal/bite^1^4^7
Animal call^40^40^146
Assault/battery^3^1^9
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^3^2^8
Breaking or entering^1^1^4
Burglary^2^2^6
Business check^0^1^6
Civil call^14^12^36
Code enforcement^28^40^120
Commercial fire alarm^4^0^5
Criminal mischief^3^2^12
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^18^17^67
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^1^0^1
Extra patrol^503^480^2,219
Follow up^41^43^115
Fraud/forgery^5^6^21
Gun shots^3^0^4
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^57^40^190
Investigation^1^2^8
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^3^2^11
Missing person adult^0^0^1
Missing person juvenile^9^3^20
Motorist assist^7^10^29
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^2^0^3
MVC wo/injury^13^18^55
Narcotics investigation^0^2^2
Noise complaint^3^6^17
Other^13^3^19
Overdose^1^2^3
Prowler^1^0^1
Public assist^5^9^30
Pursuit^0^0^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^23^13^64
Residential structure fire^4^2^11
Road hazard^3^2^21
Sex offender investigation^1^1^6
Stolen vehicle^1^1^2
Suspicious circumstance^24^23^68
Theft^5^3^12
Threats^6^11^26
Traffic stop^423^469^1,405
Trespassing^3^7^14
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^3
Unlock^4^5^21
Warrant service/felony^2^3^7
Warrant service/misdemeanor^49^70^196
Welfare check^30^15^71
Total^1,404^1,403^5,220
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^17^70
Warnings-^2^4
Warrant arrests-^49^196
City ordinance-^2^11
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^55^204
Warnings-^361^1,171
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^7^30
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^3^18
Warrant arrests-^2^7
Agency Assists^9^42
New Cases^118^408
Traffic Stops^423^1,405
Total Mileage^30,124^78,254