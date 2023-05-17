Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Akins, Elizabeth Anne, 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Alvarez, Alonzo E, 31, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Andino, Elmer, 44, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit; No Seat Belt, Bond Forfeit
Bacon, Justin R, 34, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Basilio, Gustavo, 25, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit
Bawl, Ericsan L, 28, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Bible, Conrad James, 27, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance, Guilty
Blood, Tandel, 35, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Boggs, Brandi L, 31, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Brown, Deter L, 50, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Littering From A Vehicle, Guilty
Carmonamora, Yohana, 29, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit
Clark, Jacob, 25, No or Improper Tail lights or Reflectors, Bond Forfeit; Possession Cont. Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Crabtree, Sonya Kay Marie, 22, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty
Dake, Josiah, 21, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Davies, Scott Harlan, 55, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty
Elam, Jacquelin A., 39, No Proof Liability Insurance, Guilty
Fare, John E., 41, No Proof Liability Insurance, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty
Flores, Dana Jean, 43, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty
Flores, Joselyn Adriana, 34, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Germaine, Patricia L., 49, Failure to Dim Lights
Green, Ronnie R., 72, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Guadarrama Gonzalez, Pedro, 26, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty
Guerrero, Yuritzy Yareth, 32, Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, Guilty; Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapon, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty
Haid, Cody James, 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Hale, Johnna L., 29, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Hennessee, Hunter W., 22, No Proof Liability Insurance, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Bond Forfeit
Hill, Bobby Phillip, 48, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Horn, John D., 24, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Junghans, Greg A., 26. Violation Business Lie/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit
Keith, Karen D., 61, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Leis, Shaylee G., 19, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Lewis, Benny F., 52, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Bond Forfeit
Longshore, Blake C., 22, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit
Mahoney, Dianna 57, No Proof Liability Insurance, Bond Forfeit
Marshall, Chloe N., 20, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit
Matz, Michael Peter, 39, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit
McGinn, Brian K., 39, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit
Morrison, Ashlyn P., 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Bond Forfeit
Oswalt, Teresa L., 56 Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Padilla, Juan R., 47, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Patrick, Sarah L., 54, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Pedersen, Chelsey N., 21, Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Perez, Jacob C., 22, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty
Peterson, John G., 20, Fail to Stop at Crosswalk, Guilty
Regaldo Carranza, Nelson E., 25, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit; Speeding, Bond Forfeit
Ricketts, Danny L., 61, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Rippee, Rex, 86, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Rogers, Jamie M., 43, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit
Russell, Amanda M., 38, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Bond Forfeit
Smith, Jeremy Wayne, 26, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Use of wireless telephone when driving, Bond Forfeit
Walker, Joshua C., 26, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit
Williams, Amanda D., 37, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit
Wright, James Edward, 62, Speeding, Bond Forfeit