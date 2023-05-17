Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Akins, Elizabeth Anne, 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Alvarez, Alonzo E, 31, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Andino, Elmer, 44, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit; No Seat Belt, Bond Forfeit

Bacon, Justin R, 34, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Basilio, Gustavo, 25, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit

Bawl, Ericsan L, 28, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Bible, Conrad James, 27, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance, Guilty

Blood, Tandel, 35, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Boggs, Brandi L, 31, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Brown, Deter L, 50, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Littering From A Vehicle, Guilty

Carmonamora, Yohana, 29, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit

Clark, Jacob, 25, No or Improper Tail lights or Reflectors, Bond Forfeit; Possession Cont. Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Crabtree, Sonya Kay Marie, 22, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Dake, Josiah, 21, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Davies, Scott Harlan, 55, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Elam, Jacquelin A., 39, No Proof Liability Insurance, Guilty

Fare, John E., 41, No Proof Liability Insurance, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Flores, Dana Jean, 43, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Flores, Joselyn Adriana, 34, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Germaine, Patricia L., 49, Failure to Dim Lights

Green, Ronnie R., 72, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Guadarrama Gonzalez, Pedro, 26, No or Expired Drivers License, Guilty; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty

Guerrero, Yuritzy Yareth, 32, Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, Guilty; Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapon, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty

Haid, Cody James, 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Hale, Johnna L., 29, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Hennessee, Hunter W., 22, No Proof Liability Insurance, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Bond Forfeit

Hill, Bobby Phillip, 48, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Horn, John D., 24, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Junghans, Greg A., 26. Violation Business Lie/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit

Keith, Karen D., 61, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Leis, Shaylee G., 19, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Lewis, Benny F., 52, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Bond Forfeit

Longshore, Blake C., 22, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit

Mahoney, Dianna 57, No Proof Liability Insurance, Bond Forfeit

Marshall, Chloe N., 20, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Matz, Michael Peter, 39, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

McGinn, Brian K., 39, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Morrison, Ashlyn P., 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Bond Forfeit

Oswalt, Teresa L., 56 Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Padilla, Juan R., 47, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Patrick, Sarah L., 54, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Pedersen, Chelsey N., 21, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Perez, Jacob C., 22, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Peterson, John G., 20, Fail to Stop at Crosswalk, Guilty

Regaldo Carranza, Nelson E., 25, No or Expired Drivers License, Bond Forfeit; Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Ricketts, Danny L., 61, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Rippee, Rex, 86, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Rogers, Jamie M., 43, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Russell, Amanda M., 38, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Bond Forfeit

Smith, Jeremy Wayne, 26, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; Use of wireless telephone when driving, Bond Forfeit

Walker, Joshua C., 26, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Bond Forfeit

Williams, Amanda D., 37, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Wright, James Edward, 62, Speeding, Bond Forfeit