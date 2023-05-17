Letter from PRHS principal

May 13, 2023

Dear Blackhawks:

As we celebrate commencement, I am reminded of the old adage that "a garden requires patient labor and attention." And just as a garden flourishes under the care of a skilled gardener, so too will you grow in the coming years, as you take the skills and knowledge you have acquired in The Pea Ridge School District and put them to work in the world.

We have watched you adapt and grow over the years. We have seen your seeds of curiosity and passion take root and grow into the individuals you are today. Your teachers, coaches, mentors, family and friends nurtured and guided you along the way. They have helped you cultivate your talents, hone your skills, and discover your passions.

But now, as you prepare to leave the safety and comfort of this space, you must remember that the real work is just beginning. You must continue to cultivate your knowledge and skills as you move forward in life. You must remain vigilant and attentive, always seeking out new opportunities for growth

PRHS graduates, go forth and continue to grow with the same patience, care, and attention that you have shown here. As you go confidently into employment, enlistment, and enrollment; remember that you are the harvest of this school. You are Rooted in the Ridge.

Congratulations Pea Ridge High School graduates!

Leonard Ogden, principal

Pea Ridge High School