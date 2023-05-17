Courtesy photograph
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Ashdown Lady Panthers Sunday afternoon in the semi-final game of the State Tournament. They are scheduled to play against Gravette next weekend in the state championship game.
Courtesy photograph
Print Headline: Lady Hawks defeat Panthers