Lady Blackhawk Softball

State Tournament Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 13 @ Lonoke
Pea Ridge 4 vs. Malvern 0
Zaylee Ward: BB, stolen base, run scored
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin: run scored
Rebekah Konkler" 1 hit, HBP, 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 walk
Hailee Willey: 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks on seven, one hit, striking out seven.
Semi-final of State Tournament
Sunday, May 14
Pea Ridge 5 vs. Ashdown 2
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits
Hope Konkler: 2 hits
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits. 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler: 3 hits, 1 run scored
Gracie McGarrah: sac bunt
Ashley Earley: 1 run scored
Abigail Rogers: 2 walks, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 1 walk, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two runs on seven hits, no walks, striking out 10.
The Lady Blackhawks are slated to play again in the State Championship vs. Gravette at 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at UCA.