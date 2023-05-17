Lady Blackhawk Softball

State Tournament Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 13 @ Lonoke

Pea Ridge 4 vs. Malvern 0

Zaylee Ward: BB, stolen base, run scored

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin: run scored

Rebekah Konkler" 1 hit, HBP, 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 walk

Hailee Willey: 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks on seven, one hit, striking out seven.

Semi-final of State Tournament

Sunday, May 14

Pea Ridge 5 vs. Ashdown 2

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits

Hope Konkler: 2 hits

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits. 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler: 3 hits, 1 run scored

Gracie McGarrah: sac bunt

Ashley Earley: 1 run scored

Abigail Rogers: 2 walks, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 1 walk, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two runs on seven hits, no walks, striking out 10.

The Lady Blackhawks are slated to play again in the State Championship vs. Gravette at 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at UCA.