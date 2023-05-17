Honors and high honors students named

Honors - 3.5 GPA or higher
Jeffrey Beck
Mahayla Bettis
Jason Beyer
Caleb Brewer
Hannah Cline
Payton Hardcastle
Evelyn Hernandez Ramirez
Reilly Ingram
Keira Lowe
Ian May
Madison McDonald
Sarah Messer
Abigail Robinson
Amarion Rodriguez
Demi Rosser
Isaac Scates
Colton Thurman
Finley Webb
Hannah Williams
High Honors-3.75 GPA or higher
Braeden Adams
Allen Boyd
Colin Clark
Dalyn Crawford
Zoe Daugherty
Jillian Ellington
Kylie Emberson
Nikolas Galbraith
Lindsay Garrard
Morgan Garrard
Connor Gartrell
John Harr
Garrett Jacobs
Chloe Jennings
Jaden Keith
McKyah Lipscomb
Stephen Lyons
Brooke McCool
Jadeh Roberts
Molly Ross
Hunter Spahn
Sydney Spears
Jadyn Spivey
Jacob Stein
Nayra Torres
Cadence Townzen
Dominic Trotter
Cicely Verzani
Preston Worthen
Editor's note: The list of honors and high honors is being republished to include names left of in last week's publication.